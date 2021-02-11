Things appear to be looking up for Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) is 3.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.49 and a high of $28.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDVT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22%.

Currently trading at $27.06, the stock is 14.32% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52191.0 and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 30.28% off its SMA200. RDVT registered 25.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.72.

The stock witnessed a 14.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.00%, and is 11.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $327.70M and $34.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.58% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.60%).

Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) Analyst Forecasts

Red Violet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year.

Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Red Violet Inc. (RDVT), with 6.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.95% while institutional investors hold 54.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.07M, and float is at 6.09M with Short Float at 13.93%. Institutions hold 25.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 0.61 million shares valued at $11.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.01% of the RDVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Venator Capital Management Ltd. with 0.35 million shares valued at $6.44 million to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 0.34 million shares representing 2.81% and valued at over $6.3 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $8.7 million.

Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brauser Michael, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Brauser Michael sold 67,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Red Violet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Brauser Michael (10% Owner) sold a total of 240,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $24.50 per share for $5.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the RDVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Brauser Michael (10% Owner) disposed off 35,200 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 147,951 shares of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT).