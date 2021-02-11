Things appear to be looking up for Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is 13.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.72 and a high of $184.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROG stock was last observed hovering at around $181.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.08% off its average median price target of $178.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.94% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.82% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.42, the stock is 4.41% and 9.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61382.0 and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 38.37% off its SMA200. ROG registered 53.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $162.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.58.

The stock witnessed a 0.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.87%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $785.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 561.85 and Fwd P/E is 28.14. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.99% and -4.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rogers Corporation (ROG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rogers Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $203.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Top Institutional Holders

306 institutions hold shares in Rogers Corporation (ROG), with 206.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 99.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.69M, and float is at 18.48M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 98.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.26 million shares valued at $505.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.43% of the ROG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.92 million shares valued at $188.71 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 1.6 million shares representing 8.57% and valued at over $156.97 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $76.32 million.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Rogers Corporation (ROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoechner Bruce D., the company’s CEO, President. SEC filings show that Hoechner Bruce D. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $170.20 per share for a total of $85102.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Rogers Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Hoechner Bruce D. (CEO, President) sold a total of 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $170.04 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, DAIGLE ROBERT C (SVP) disposed off 3,315 shares at an average price of $157.00 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 11,902 shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG).

Rogers Corporation (ROG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 0.33% up over the past 12 months. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is 153.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.