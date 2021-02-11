Things appear to be looking up for Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) is 17.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRMT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.09% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -48.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is 10.39% and 9.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69553.0 and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 52.07% off its SMA200. TRMT registered -14.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0245 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4108.

The stock witnessed a 13.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.01%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.56 and Fwd P/E is 5.13. Profit margin for the company is 46.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.85% and -18.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tremont Mortgage Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $3.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 250.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT), with 106.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 26.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.19M, and float is at 8.18M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 26.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Almitas Capital LLC with over 0.24 million shares valued at $0.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.91% of the TRMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94591.0 shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 1.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 46173.0 shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 31360.0 with a market value of $91571.0.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.