Things appear to be looking up for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) is 16.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $24.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULH stock was last observed hovering at around $23.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.32% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.03, the stock is 6.97% and 10.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81020.0 and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 23.24% off its SMA200. ULH registered 26.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.30.

The stock witnessed a 13.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.82%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) has around 6541 employees, a market worth around $632.23M and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.01 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.06% and -1.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $401.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH), with 23.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 85.65% while institutional investors hold 172.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.92M, and float is at 3.86M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 24.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.95 million shares valued at $19.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.52% of the ULH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.76 million shares valued at $15.77 million to account for 2.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 0.57 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $11.77 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.03% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $11.24 million.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOROUN MATTHEW T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOROUN MATTHEW T bought 1,471,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $19.45 per share for a total of $28.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.3 million shares.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) that is trading 233.28% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.