U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) is 14.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.13 and a high of $141.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USPH stock was last observed hovering at around $139.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.64% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -28.62% lower than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.62, the stock is 5.72% and 12.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50155.0 and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 46.60% off its SMA200. USPH registered 12.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.92.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.32%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $427.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.61 and Fwd P/E is 45.81. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.94% and -2.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $116.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.70% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH), with 254.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 105.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.85M, and float is at 12.60M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 103.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.21 million shares valued at $265.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.18% of the USPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 1.62 million shares valued at $140.56 million to account for 12.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.28 million shares representing 9.99% and valued at over $111.53 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $74.92 million.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by READING CHRISTOPHER J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that READING CHRISTOPHER J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $106.67 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70438.0 shares.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Harris Bernard A Jr (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $107.00 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17622.0 shares of the USPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, BROOKNER MARK J (Director) disposed off 2,437 shares at an average price of $109.37 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 16,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH).

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) that is trading 6.37% up over the past 12 months. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is 8.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.24% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.26.