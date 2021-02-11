Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is 12.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.92 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VGR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -19.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.10, the stock is 6.85% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 21.50% off its SMA200. VGR registered -3.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.87.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.82%, and is 9.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has around 1418 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.18 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.40% and -5.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vector Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $450M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), with 26.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.06% while institutional investors hold 74.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.22M, and float is at 127.12M with Short Float at 3.20%. Institutions hold 62.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.9 million shares valued at $231.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.98% of the VGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.81 million shares valued at $133.84 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 12.81 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $124.1 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 9.87 million with a market value of $95.63 million.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAMPEN RICHARD, the company’s EVP/COO. SEC filings show that LAMPEN RICHARD bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $12.10 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Vector Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $11.52 per share for $11.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the VGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $9.20 for $2.3 million. The insider now directly holds 1,816,428 shares of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is -3.91% lower over the past 12 months. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is 243.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.1.