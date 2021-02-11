Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) up 16.80% since start of the year

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) is 16.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.37 and a high of $252.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $250.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.4% off its average median price target of $305.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.56% off the consensus price target high of $365.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.83% higher than the price target low of $275.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $253.46, the stock is 11.48% and 16.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50962.0 and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 64.69% off its SMA200. VRTS registered 82.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $175.52.

The stock witnessed a 8.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.30%, and is 9.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) has around 578 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $603.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 357.76% and 0.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.24 with sales reaching $164.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.30% in year-over-year returns.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS), with 416.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 93.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.68M, and float is at 7.20M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 88.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.21 million shares valued at $263.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.95% of the VRTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.76 million shares valued at $105.34 million to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 0.54 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $74.2 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $62.57 million.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTMAN FRANCIS G, the company’s EVP, Product Management. SEC filings show that WALTMAN FRANCIS G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $142.29 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17736.0 shares.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that WALTMAN FRANCIS G (EVP, Product Management) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $143.87 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27736.0 shares of the VRTS stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -17.97% down over the past 12 months. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is 44.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.