Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) on Track to Reach $66.00 in a Year

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) is 7.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.94 and a high of $66.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WABC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.79% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.52% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.19, the stock is 0.59% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62519.0 and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 3.41% off its SMA200. WABC registered -9.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.24.

The stock witnessed a -1.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.57%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has around 737 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $165.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.84 and Fwd P/E is 21.01. Profit margin for the company is 46.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.10% and -11.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westamerica Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $50.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.99% while institutional investors hold 81.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.93M, and float is at 25.86M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 77.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.92 million shares valued at $216.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the WABC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.22 million shares valued at $175.08 million to account for 11.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.91 million shares representing 10.82% and valued at over $157.94 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $84.99 million.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hassid Michele R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hassid Michele R. bought 185 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 30 at a price of $52.75 per share for a total of $9758.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 185.0 shares.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -12.01% down over the past 12 months. Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) is -13.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.62.