What Are Analyst Opinions Regarding Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)?

How have the shares performed?

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) saw downtrend of -4.01% in the recent trading with $22.72 being its most recent. The current price level -5.61% lower than the highest price of $24.07 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 386.51% higher than the lowest price of $4.67 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on AVID appeared in GlobeNewswire under the title “Over 3 Million Copies of the First Versions of Avids Creative Tools Have Now Been Downloaded by Video and Music Makers” on Feb-04-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -5.63% below one month high and is +42.62% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $16.10 while that of 5-day is reading $22.26.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and AVID’s SMA-200 as of now is $10.12.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 5 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.40 for the stock.

Avid Technology Inc. Earnings – What Happened With AVID

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of 107.70% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $90.43 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $104.99 million.

AVID – Avid Technology Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of 0.13 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 5 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.27.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 44.02 million. AVID does have institutional investors; and they hold 80.40% of the stock.

Avid Technology Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 0 new insider purchases involving 0 shares. On the other hand, AVID declared 68,908 shares have been sold in 25 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Sep 29, 2020, Impactive Capital, LP was the top most holder in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) with an ownership of 6.88 million shares of the company or 15.57% of the stake worth $58.91 million. The filing also reveals Blackrock Inc. as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 5.35% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $37.54 million for having 2.37 million shares in hand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 5.29% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 143 institutions which have possession in AVID’s shares.

Technical Analysis of Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 634,075 shares and 100% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Buy. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Buy with its 50-day average volume of 504,244 shares. And to end, AVID’s 100-day average volume is 491,414 shares with 100% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Buy for the stock.