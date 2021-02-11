What Do Analysts Say About Altimar Acquisition Corporation (ATAC)?

How have the shares performed?

Altimar Acquisition Corporation (ATAC) saw downtrend of -0.48% in the recent trading with $10.42 being its most recent. The current price level -13.67% lower than the highest price of $12.07 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 4.20% higher than the lowest price of $10.00 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on ATAC appeared in PR Newswire under the title “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DMYD, EXPC, ATAC, and GIK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations” on Feb-01-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -7.30% below one month high and is +3.07% above of the lowest during that time.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Hold of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 3.00 for the stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation Earnings – What Happened With ATAC

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Altimar Acquisition Corporation (ATAC) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 6/29/2010, posting a surprise factor of -13.30% for net revenue.

ATAC – Altimar Acquisition Corporation Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Altimar Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:ATAC)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of 0.45 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.39.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 27.50 million.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation – Insider Activity and Holdings

Technical Analysis of Altimar Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:ATAC) stock