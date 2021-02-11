What Do Analysts Say About Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)?

How have the shares performed?

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) saw an uptrend of 5.17% in the recent trading with $59.36 being its most recent. The current price level 1.35% lower than the highest price of $58.57 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 69.12% higher than the lowest price of $35.10 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on DCT appeared in TheStreet.com under the title “Updating Duck Creek Technologies, One of Our 2 Picks for 2021” on Feb-09-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -0.07% below one month high and is +38.15% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $45.56 while that of 5-day is reading $55.81.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 11 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.00 for the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. Earnings – What Happened With DCT

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 11/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of 300.00% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $58.91 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $59.2 million.

DCT – Duck Creek Technologies Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.01 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 11 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.02.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 154.53 million. DCT does have institutional investors; and they hold 48.70% of the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 0 new insider purchases involving 0 shares. On the other hand, DCT declared 22,015,556 shares have been sold in 7 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Dec 30, 2020, Accenture PLC was the top most holder in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) with an ownership of 25.18 million shares of the company or 19.23% of the stake worth $1.09 billion. The filing also reveals Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 8.74% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $520.13 million for having 11.45 million shares in hand.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 4.00% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 139 institutions which have possession in DCT’s shares.

Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 11 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.00 for the stock.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Duck Creek Technologies Inc. was 4.60 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.00. The count was 2.96 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) stock