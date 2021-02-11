What Do Analysts Say About Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR)?

How have the shares performed?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) saw an uptrend of 1.14% in the recent trading with $81.49 being its most recent. The current price level -2.49% lower than the highest price of $83.57 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 171.63% higher than the lowest price of $30.00 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on FOUR appeared in Business Wire under the title “Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call” on Feb-10-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -2.49% below one month high and is +30.38% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $69.13 while that of 5-day is reading $78.95.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 12 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.40 for the stock.

Shift4 Payments Inc. Earnings – What Happened With FOUR

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of -20.00% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $214.8 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $214.88 million.

FOUR – Shift4 Payments Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of 0.05 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.04.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 80.42 million. FOUR does have institutional investors; and they hold 92.30% of the stock.

Shift4 Payments Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 5 new insider purchases involving 20,568 shares. On the other hand, FOUR declared 1,295 shares have been sold in 5 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Sep 29, 2020, Durable Capital Partners LP was the top most holder in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) with an ownership of 2.62 million shares of the company or 6.82% of the stake worth $126.61 million. The filing also reveals Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 5.96% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $110.65 million for having 2.29 million shares in hand.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 4.86% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 150 institutions which have possession in FOUR’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Shift4 Payments Inc. was 0.82 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 1.42.

Technical Analysis of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) stock