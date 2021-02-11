What should you know before buying stock in Dover Corporation (DOV)

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is -2.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.95 and a high of $130.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $120.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.48% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 6.27% higher than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $122.78, the stock is 0.09% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 11.46% off its SMA200. DOV registered 3.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.97.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.56%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Dover Corporation (DOV) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $17.51B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.12 and Fwd P/E is 17.50. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.04% and -5.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Dover Corporation (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Corporation (DOV) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.45 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

1,025 institutions hold shares in Dover Corporation (DOV), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 86.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.03M, and float is at 142.82M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 85.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.3 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.31% of the DOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 11.62 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.84 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $1.37 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 7.41 million with a market value of $802.9 million.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corporation (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cerepak Brad M, the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Cerepak Brad M sold 33,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $123.56 per share for a total of $4.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54822.0 shares.

Dover Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Cerepak Brad M (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 23,135 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $126.00 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88490.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Kosinski Anthony K (Vice President, Tax) disposed off 4,203 shares at an average price of $116.31 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 986 shares of Dover Corporation (DOV).

Dover Corporation (DOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 13.24% up over the past 12 months. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 28.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.