What should you know before buying stock in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) is 65.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.37, the stock is 25.93% and 35.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -7.78% at the moment leaves the stock 28.06% off its SMA200. MMLP registered 1.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6888 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6344.

The stock witnessed a 52.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.95%, and is 35.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.71% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) has around 1292 employees, a market worth around $90.68M and $733.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.85 and Fwd P/E is 26.33. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.88% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $35.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -85.30% in year-over-year returns.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), with 7M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.03% while institutional investors hold 33.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.66M, and float is at 31.84M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 27.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 8.22 million shares valued at $9.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.16% of the MMLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 0.93 million shares valued at $1.09 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lee Financial Co which holds 0.27 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BONDURANT ROBERT D, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BONDURANT ROBERT D bought 1,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $1.90 per share for a total of $2212.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Shoup Scot A (Senior VP Operations) bought a total of 604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $1.90 per share for $1145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22930.0 shares of the MMLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, MARTIN RUBEN S (Director) acquired 746 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $1413.0. The insider now directly holds 461,303 shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP).

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) that is trading -74.53% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -16.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 87780.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.45.