What should you know before buying stock in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) is 26.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $8.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MACK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -117.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -117.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is 17.39% and 23.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 14.78% at the moment leaves the stock 93.03% off its SMA200. MACK registered 180.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.01.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.15%, and is 24.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.04% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 483.89% and -1.77% from its 52-week high.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.00% this year.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK), with 433.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 62.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.38M, and float is at 12.95M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 60.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newtyn Management, LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $5.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.69% of the MACK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 1.24 million shares valued at $4.97 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Western Standard, LLC which holds 1.06 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $4.25 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $3.01 million.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levy Noah G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Levy Noah G. bought 29,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Andersen Eric (Director) bought a total of 69,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $3.65 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the MACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Levy Noah G. (Director) acquired 69,087 shares at an average price of $3.65 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 879,283 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK).

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) that is trading -3.05% down over the past 12 months. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is 35.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.89.