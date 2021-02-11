What should you know before buying stock in Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is 3.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.64 and a high of $13.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MWA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.79, the stock is 2.79% and 4.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 19.08% off its SMA200. MWA registered 4.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.43.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.74%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $988.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.89 and Fwd P/E is 19.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.62% and -3.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mueller Water Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $248.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.10M, and float is at 155.95M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 95.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.6 million shares valued at $141.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the MWA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.95 million shares valued at $160.32 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 11.05 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $114.78 million, while Nuance Investments, LLC holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 7.29 million with a market value of $75.72 million.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nancarrow Michael S, the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Nancarrow Michael S sold 303 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $12.06 per share for a total of $3657.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40309.0 shares.

Mueller Water Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that RETHORE BERNARD G (Director) sold a total of 12,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $11.98 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Nancarrow Michael S (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,973 shares at an average price of $11.76 for $46727.0. The insider now directly holds 35,931 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) that is trading 19.44% up over the past 12 months. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is -18.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.48.