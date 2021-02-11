What should you know before buying stock in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is 3.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.62 and a high of $258.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $245.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $267.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.28% off the consensus price target high of $293.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -69.17% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $245.29, the stock is -0.30% and 1.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 17.15% off its SMA200. NSC registered 17.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $243.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $224.44.

The stock witnessed a -3.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.45%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 20156 employees, a market worth around $62.28B and $9.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.26 and Fwd P/E is 19.13. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.80% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.62 with sales reaching $2.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

1,697 institutions hold shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), with 297.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 78.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.30M, and float is at 251.67M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 78.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.1 million shares valued at $4.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.58% of the NSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.58 million shares valued at $3.94 billion to account for 6.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 15.08 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $3.23 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 10.84 million with a market value of $2.32 billion.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Ann A, the company’s EVP-Chief Transform. Officer. SEC filings show that Adams Ann A sold 1,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $239.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7141.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Shaw Alan H. (EVP & Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 43 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $239.58 per share for $10302.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Adams Ann A (EVP-Chief Transform. Officer) disposed off 227 shares at an average price of $239.10 for $54276.0. The insider now directly holds 8,165 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 21.36% up over the past 12 months. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is 12.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.