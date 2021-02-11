What should you know before buying stock in Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is 0.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.96 and a high of $63.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.98% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.76% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.85, the stock is 0.97% and 1.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.09% off its SMA200. POR registered -30.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.48.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.49%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) has around 2949 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -32.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Portland General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $553.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Top Institutional Holders

435 institutions hold shares in Portland General Electric Company (POR), with 417.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 98.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.51M, and float is at 89.09M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.2 million shares valued at $326.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.28% of the POR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.42 million shares valued at $317.17 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.82 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $135.74 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 3.82 million with a market value of $135.6 million.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jenkins Bradley Young, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Jenkins Bradley Young sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $62.27 per share for a total of $34246.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7710.0 shares.

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -9.69% down over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is -11.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.