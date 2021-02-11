What should you know before buying stock in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) is 1.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRST stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 0.07% and 1.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 10.84% off its SMA200. TRST registered -15.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.87%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) has around 814 employees, a market worth around $649.89M and $178.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.43 and Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.98% and -15.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $43.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 67.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.43M, and float is at 94.09M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 66.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.23 million shares valued at $94.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.76% of the TRST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.74 million shares valued at $35.2 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.53 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $28.86 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 4.35 million with a market value of $22.71 million.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CURLEY KEVIN M, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO. SEC filings show that CURLEY KEVIN M bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $6.36 per share for a total of $15890.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that LEONARD ROBERT M (EVP & CHIEF RISK OFFICER) bought a total of 7,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $6.21 per share for $45035.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TRST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, SCHRECK ERIC W (SVP & TREASURER) acquired 1,633 shares at an average price of $6.12 for $9994.0. The insider now directly holds 103,095 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST).

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is -6.37% lower over the past 12 months. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) is -14.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.