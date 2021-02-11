Which institution holds the most shares in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

149 institutions hold shares in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), with 314.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 53.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.17M, and float is at 82.38M with Short Float at 4.75%. Institutions hold 53.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 17.67 million shares valued at $287.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.37% of the CGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 7.01 million shares valued at $113.86 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Consonance Capital Management LP which holds 2.64 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $42.86 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $38.73 million.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is 8.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.11% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.13, the stock is 1.99% and 2.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. CGEN registered 47.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.71.

The stock witnessed a 4.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.10%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 121.04% and -34.02% from its 52-week high.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is trading 73.04% up over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -3.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.4.