Which Institutions Own Shares In Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)?

163 institutions hold shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF), with institutional investors hold 34.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.08M, and float is at 10.60M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 34.53% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust with over 6.21 million shares valued at $253.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the KOF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tweedy Browne Company, L.L.C. with 2.83 million shares valued at $115.08 million to account for 5.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.86 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $75.58 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $55.89 million.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) is -2.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.16 and a high of $65.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KOF stock was last observed hovering at around $44.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1184.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.54% off the consensus price target high of $1300.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 95.37% higher than the price target low of $970.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.92, the stock is -1.46% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 4.19% off its SMA200. KOF registered -30.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.28.

The stock witnessed a -2.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.95%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) has around 79105 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $9.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.09 and Fwd P/E is 15.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.23% and -31.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $2.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is trading -4.34% down over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is 186.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.