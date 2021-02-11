Which Institutions Own Shares In Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC)?

134 institutions hold shares in Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC), with 8.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.98% while institutional investors hold 46.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.11M, and float is at 25.83M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 35.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.67 million shares valued at $13.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.89% of the MCBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.65 million shares valued at $10.79 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.3 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $8.48 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $7.61 million.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC) is 3.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.01 and a high of $10.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCBC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is 0.23% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 14.59% off its SMA200. MCBC registered -18.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.68.

The stock witnessed a -1.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.23%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $300.50M and $67.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.84 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.76% and -19.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macatawa Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $22.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Doyle Timothy J., the company’s Chief Commercial Banking Ofcr.. SEC filings show that Doyle Timothy J. bought 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $7.53 per share for a total of $23343.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17413.0 shares.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -13.24% down over the past 12 months. Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) is -18.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.