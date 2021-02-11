Which Institutions Own Shares In RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL)?

38 institutions hold shares in RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.27% while institutional investors hold 35.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.73M, and float is at 8.63M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 30.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.74 million shares valued at $3.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.56% of the RFIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 0.35 million shares valued at $1.55 million to account for 3.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.35 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $1.55 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $1.5 million.

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is 29.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RFIL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.93% off the consensus price target high of $6.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.93% higher than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is 11.08% and 17.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 29.55% off its SMA200. RFIL registered -0.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.81.

The stock witnessed a 29.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.70%, and is 4.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) has around 189 employees, a market worth around $63.18M and $43.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.84% and -10.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RF Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $10.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINK MARVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FINK MARVIN sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $5.09 per share for a total of $20340.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94008.0 shares.

RF Industries Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that FINK MARVIN (Director) sold a total of 5,011 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $5.06 per share for $25356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98008.0 shares of the RFIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, FINK MARVIN (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $4.94 for $19740.0. The insider now directly holds 103,019 shares of RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL).

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 31.74% up over the past 12 months. Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) is 17.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 21060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.