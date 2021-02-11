Who are the Institutional Holders in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)?

2 institutions hold shares in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), with 1.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 14.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.58M, and float is at 3.14M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 14.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 40000.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.95% of the SYTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 24137.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 2.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Toronto Dominion Bank which holds 1675.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $18039.0, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 262.0 with a market value of $1234.0.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is 31.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $37.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.20, the stock is 32.72% and 44.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 10.25% at the moment leaves the stock 42.29% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -54.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

The stock witnessed a 29.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.74%, and is 29.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.09% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 264.10% and -62.51% from its 52-week high.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021..