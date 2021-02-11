Who are the Institutional Holders in Synacor Inc. (SYNC)?

42 institutions hold shares in Synacor Inc. (SYNC), with 5.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.35% while institutional investors hold 53.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 33.95M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 45.58% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.07 million shares valued at $3.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.21% of the SYNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.99 million shares valued at $3.01 million to account for 5.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raffles Associates, LP which holds 1.31 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $1.97 million, while Fondren Management, LP holds 3.06% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $1.83 million.

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) is 43.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYNC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is 12.57% and 24.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 44.84% off its SMA200. SYNC registered 39.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5621 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3865.

The stock witnessed a 31.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.94%, and is 9.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $73.05M and $84.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.74% and -6.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synacor Inc. (SYNC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synacor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $21.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.30% in year-over-year returns.

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Synacor Inc. (SYNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donohue Elisabeth B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Donohue Elisabeth B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $9696.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37290.0 shares.

Synacor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Rendino Kevin (Director) bought a total of 58,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $1.09 per share for $63766.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.96 million shares of the SYNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Bhise Himesh (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $5350.0. The insider now directly holds 244,591 shares of Synacor Inc. (SYNC).

Synacor Inc. (SYNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -16.41% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 38.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 57210.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.