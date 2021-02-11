Why Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) is -0.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 4.10% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 38.34% off its SMA200. ANH registered -25.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6067 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0347.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.40%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 22.99. Distance from 52-week low is 240.51% and -29.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $8.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -310.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.50% in year-over-year returns.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 49.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.11M, and float is at 97.26M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 48.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.53 million shares valued at $28.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the ANH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.11 million shares valued at $10.02 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.02 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $8.24 million, while Centiva Capital, LP holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 2.89 million with a market value of $4.74 million.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mielle Dominique, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mielle Dominique bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $23.15 per share for a total of $34725.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Mielle Dominique (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.93 per share for $7720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the ANH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Mielle Dominique (Director) acquired 11,000 shares at an average price of $3.25 for $35750.0. The insider now directly holds 41,000 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH).

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -55.85% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -47.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -117.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.