Why Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) is -3.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.01 and a high of $126.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBOE stock was last observed hovering at around $92.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.16% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.49% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.29, the stock is -5.00% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -1.88% off its SMA200. CBOE registered -26.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.46.

The stock witnessed a -9.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.54%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 19.82 and Fwd P/E is 17.67. Distance from 52-week low is 25.39% and -28.44% from its 52-week high.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $336.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Top Institutional Holders

691 institutions hold shares in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), with 570.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 85.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.04M, and float is at 107.17M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 84.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.93 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.69% of the CBOE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.81 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.88 million shares representing 7.96% and valued at over $827.35 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $407.15 million.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harkins Bryan, the company’s EVP, Head of Markets. SEC filings show that Harkins Bryan sold 3,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32771.0 shares.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Harkins Bryan (EVP, Head of Markets) sold a total of 3,678 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $97.49 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36449.0 shares of the CBOE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Tomczyk Fredric J (Director) acquired 5,230 shares at an average price of $85.65 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 9,652 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE).

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 61.85% up over the past 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is 17.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.18% from the last report on Jul 30, 2018 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.