Why Envela Corporation (AMEX: ELA) is the topic of conversation today

Envela Corporation (AMEX: ELA) is 28.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $6.66, the stock is 12.77% and 27.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50427.0 and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 50.13% off its SMA200. ELA registered 201.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.59.

The stock witnessed a 15.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.10%, and is 10.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Envela Corporation (ELA) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $171.76M and $107.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.49 and Fwd P/E is 20.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.15% and -10.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Envela Corporation (ELA) Analyst Forecasts

Envela Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 324.10% this year.

Envela Corporation (ELA) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Envela Corporation (ELA), with 19.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.97% while institutional investors hold 31.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.92M, and float is at 7.55M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 8.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.48 million shares valued at $2.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.78% of the ELA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.42 million shares valued at $2.18 million to account for 1.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.42 million shares representing 1.54% and valued at over $1.78 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.73 million.

Envela Corporation (ELA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Envela Corporation (ELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pedersen Bret Allen, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Pedersen Bret Allen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $15300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47493.0 shares.

Envela Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Pedersen Bret Allen (CFO) bought a total of 244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $4.22 per share for $1030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51093.0 shares of the ELA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Pedersen Bret Allen (CFO) acquired 115 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $489.0. The insider now directly holds 50,849 shares of Envela Corporation (ELA).