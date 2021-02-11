Why Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is 5.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.90 and a high of $93.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBHS stock was last observed hovering at around $91.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.81% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.29% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.12, the stock is 1.13% and 3.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 16.57% off its SMA200. FBHS registered 24.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.93.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.57%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $12.55B and $6.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.89 and Fwd P/E is 16.31. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.84% and -3.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Top Institutional Holders

862 institutions hold shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), with 636.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 90.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.60M, and float is at 138.36M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 89.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.78 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the FBHS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 13.03 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 9.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.99 million shares representing 7.91% and valued at over $942.44 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 8.64 million with a market value of $747.28 million.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WATERS RONALD V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WATERS RONALD V sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $91.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11472.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Hallinan Patrick D (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $83.87 per share for $20968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40438.0 shares of the FBHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Hallinan Patrick D (SVP & CFO) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $83.44 for $20860.0. The insider now directly holds 40,438 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masco Corporation (MAS) that is trading 16.31% up over the past 12 months. Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is -20.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.