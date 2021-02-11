Why PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is 2.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.91 and a high of $162.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PKI stock was last observed hovering at around $145.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.16% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $147.22, the stock is -0.34% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 21.81% off its SMA200. PKI registered 53.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.13.

The stock witnessed a -7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.93%, and is 5.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $16.18B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.71 and Fwd P/E is 22.72. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.02% and -9.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PerkinElmer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.97 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 81.40% in year-over-year returns.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Top Institutional Holders

770 institutions hold shares in PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI), with 930.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 94.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.68M, and float is at 111.03M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 94.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.13 million shares valued at $1.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.83% of the PKI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.98 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 10.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 9.31 million shares representing 8.31% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 7.35 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tereau Daniel R, the company’s Please See Remarks. SEC filings show that Tereau Daniel R sold 2,047 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $147.07 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9071.0 shares.

PerkinElmer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Goldberg Joel S (Please See Remarks) sold a total of 25,149 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $155.52 per share for $3.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71775.0 shares of the PKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Goldberg Joel S (Please See Remarks) disposed off 1,518 shares at an average price of $152.51 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 71,775 shares of PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 72.10% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 43.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.