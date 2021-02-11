Why Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) is 41.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RFP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.82% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is 14.28% and 31.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 7.18% at the moment leaves the stock 108.86% off its SMA200. RFP registered 196.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 183.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.26.

The stock witnessed a 26.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.56%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $766.55M and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.12 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 711.40% and 2.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $811M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 87.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.00M, and float is at 79.65M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 85.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with over 30.55 million shares valued at $136.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.47% of the RFP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Chou Associates Management Inc. with 4.57 million shares valued at $20.48 million to account for 5.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.44 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $19.89 million, while ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 4.26 million with a market value of $27.84 million.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TREMBLAY Richard Joseph, the company’s SVP, operations. SEC filings show that TREMBLAY Richard Joseph sold 8,993 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.56 per share for a total of $50001.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that TREMBLAY Richard Joseph (SVP, operations) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $5.56 per share for $7228.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the RFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, TREMBLAY Richard Joseph (SVP, operations) disposed off 4,707 shares at an average price of $5.56 for $26171.0. The insider now directly holds 247,380 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercer International Inc. (MERC) that is trading 21.29% up over the past 12 months. Domtar Corporation (UFS) is -4.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.