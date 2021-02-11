Why Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is 32.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.34 and a high of $56.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $54.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.63% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.5% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.58, the stock is 19.21% and 23.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 50.28% off its SMA200. RVMD registered a gain of 87.58% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.22.

The stock witnessed a 36.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.49%, and is 12.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $46.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.14% and -6.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.60%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $16.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.90% in year-over-year returns.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.74% while institutional investors hold 89.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.89M, and float is at 61.68M with Short Float at 6.77%. Institutions hold 83.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.34 million shares valued at $369.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.07% of the RVMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 8.02 million shares valued at $279.24 million to account for 12.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Svennilson Peter which holds 7.98 million shares representing 12.02% and valued at over $277.61 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $139.04 million.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horn Margaret A. SEC filings show that Horn Margaret A sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $1.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11198.0 shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that GOLDSMITH MARK A sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 744.0 shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Weber Barbara (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $50.35 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,808 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).