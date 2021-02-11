Why should you keep an eye on Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) is 13.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.43 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $12.93, the stock is 5.02% and 10.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 20.18% off its SMA200. CRF registered 12.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.10.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.38%, and is -1.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 24.03. Distance from 52-week low is 138.12% and -3.07% from its 52-week high.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Analyst Forecasts

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF), with institutional investors hold 4.30% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 4.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advisor Group, Inc. with over 0.57 million shares valued at $6.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.44% of the CRF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ford Financial Group, Inc. with 0.24 million shares valued at $2.72 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herzfeld (Thomas J.) Advisors, Inc which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $2.46 million, while Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $1.57 million.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILCOX GLENN W SR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILCOX GLENN W SR sold 241 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $11.45 per share for a total of $2760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3326.0 shares.