Why should you keep an eye on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) is 30.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $15.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.47% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.54, the stock is 12.46% and 14.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 9.23% off its SMA200. CTMX registered 17.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.18.

The stock witnessed a 13.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.85%, and is 13.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $494.89M and $92.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.55% and -44.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-216.20%).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Analyst Forecasts

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $15.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 86.10% in year-over-year returns.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.89% while institutional investors hold 85.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.20M, and float is at 36.81M with Short Float at 9.89%. Institutions hold 83.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.81 million shares valued at $24.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the CTMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 3.56 million shares valued at $23.67 million to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.85 million shares representing 6.17% and valued at over $18.98 million, while Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $17.14 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Sean A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that McCarthy Sean A. sold 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84306.0 shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 74.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.