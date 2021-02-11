Why should you keep an eye on Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)?

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is 55.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEAF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -20.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.24, the stock is 29.08% and 39.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 7.90% at the moment leaves the stock 60.49% off its SMA200. LEAF registered 133.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.22.

The stock witnessed a 67.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.88%, and is 14.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $243.19M and $192.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 602.91% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leaf Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $63.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.00% in year-over-year returns.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.74% while institutional investors hold 58.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.02M, and float is at 20.16M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 56.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oak Management Corp with over 3.72 million shares valued at $18.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.57% of the LEAF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. with 2.77 million shares valued at $13.91 million to account for 10.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Osmium Partners, LLC which holds 1.84 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $9.22 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $7.84 million.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORIARTY SEAN P, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MORIARTY SEAN P sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Leaf Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Wergeles Adam F. (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $7.00 per share for $35000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the LEAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Wergeles Adam F. (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $5.02 for $15060.0. The insider now directly holds 182,308 shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 627.27% up over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is 90.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.