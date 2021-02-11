Why should you keep an eye on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is 24.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.01 and a high of $151.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $129.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.97% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -51.36% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.14, the stock is -1.15% and 9.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 34.43% off its SMA200. WSM registered 74.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.55.

The stock witnessed a 14.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.55%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $9.67B and $6.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.68 and Fwd P/E is 16.65. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 388.81% and -15.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.37 with sales reaching $2.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Top Institutional Holders

613 institutions hold shares in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), with 817.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 103.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.49M, and float is at 75.78M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 102.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.68 million shares valued at $694.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.03% of the WSM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.52 million shares valued at $680.02 million to account for 9.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.62 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $673.83 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.78% of the shares totaling 5.96 million with a market value of $607.16 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALBER LAURA, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that ALBER LAURA sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $115.36 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Whalen Julie (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $108.04 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56110.0 shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, ALBER LAURA (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $106.08 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 416,702 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 110.57% up over the past 12 months. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is 95.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.02.