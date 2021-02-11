Will DexCom Inc. (DXCM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 8.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $182.07 and a high of $456.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $401.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.59% off its average median price target of $466.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.03% off the consensus price target high of $540.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -14.13% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $399.44, the stock is 6.44% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.78% off its SMA200. DXCM registered 61.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $364.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $381.79.

The stock witnessed a 7.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.17%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $37.63B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 165.33 and Fwd P/E is 122.72. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.39% and -12.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $552.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

1,040 institutions hold shares in DexCom Inc. (DXCM), with 362.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 99.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.80M, and float is at 95.62M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 98.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.38 million shares valued at $4.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.81% of the DXCM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.01 million shares valued at $2.59 billion to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.98 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $2.58 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 4.23 million with a market value of $1.74 billion.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 178 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 170 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAYER KEVIN R, the company’s Chairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that SAYER KEVIN R sold 12,468 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $378.17 per share for a total of $4.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Murphy Patrick Michael (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $359.70 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18578.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Pacelli Steven Robert (EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev) disposed off 1,079 shares at an average price of $368.82 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 58,702 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.75% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 40.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.96.