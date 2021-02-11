Will Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is 12.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $175.81 and a high of $329.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESS stock was last observed hovering at around $259.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.36% off its average median price target of $264.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.17% off the consensus price target high of $298.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -33.84% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $267.69, the stock is 9.47% and 10.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 16.04% off its SMA200. ESS registered -15.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $237.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $226.00.

The stock witnessed a 15.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.20%, and is 7.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has around 1822 employees, a market worth around $17.08B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.34 and Fwd P/E is 57.44. Profit margin for the company is 41.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.26% and -18.82% from its 52-week high.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essex Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $363.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Top Institutional Holders

739 institutions hold shares in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.62% while institutional investors hold 101.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.23M, and float is at 63.49M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 99.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.23 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.70% of the ESS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 6.38 million shares valued at $1.28 billion to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.36 million shares representing 9.76% and valued at over $1.51 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 7.36% of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $963.57 million.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burkart John F., the company’s Sr. EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Burkart John F. sold 6,793 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $327.06 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2257.0 shares.

Essex Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that LYONS IRVING F III (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $324.05 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7872.0 shares of the ESS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, SCHALL MICHAEL J (President and CEO) disposed off 13,068 shares at an average price of $319.90 for $4.18 million. The insider now directly holds 42,109 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS).

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading 10.85% up over the past 12 months. AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is -21.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.