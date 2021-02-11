Will Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.44 and a high of $8.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.73% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is -0.11% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 28.49% off its SMA200. HLIT registered 17.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.76%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has around 802 employees, a market worth around $778.17M and $378.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.02. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.60% and -6.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $102.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), with 3.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.67% while institutional investors hold 94.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.56M, and float is at 93.75M with Short Float at 7.40%. Institutions hold 90.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.7 million shares valued at $87.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.06% of the HLIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.28 million shares valued at $112.94 million to account for 15.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Scopia Capital Management LP which holds 9.33 million shares representing 9.55% and valued at over $52.08 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 6.27 million with a market value of $35.01 million.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graham Ian, the company’s SVP, Global Sales & Video Svcs. SEC filings show that Graham Ian sold 7,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $7.66 per share for a total of $60037.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66142.0 shares.

Harmonic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Haltmayer Neven (SVP, Video R&D) sold a total of 24,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $8.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HLIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Haltmayer Neven (SVP, Video R&D) disposed off 15,632 shares at an average price of $7.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 164,043 shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Belden Inc. (BDC) that is trading -5.96% down over the past 12 months. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is 11.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.14.