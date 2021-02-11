Will Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) is 74.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -404.44% lower than the price target low of $0.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.27, the stock is 18.72% and 49.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 88.66% off its SMA200. SB registered 68.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6967 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2382.

The stock witnessed a 35.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.00%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has around 952 employees, a market worth around $215.31M and $199.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.18. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.76% and -5.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safe Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $50.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), with 55.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.60% while institutional investors hold 29.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.16M, and float is at 46.39M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 13.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 4.65 million shares valued at $4.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.55% of the SB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.76 million shares valued at $3.58 million to account for 2.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.64 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $0.66 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $0.55 million.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) that is 36.12% higher over the past 12 months. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is 4.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.