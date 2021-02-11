Will Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is 70.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -126.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -126.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is 16.42% and 46.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 30.22% off its SMA200. SNSS registered -52.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0182.

The stock witnessed a 42.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.65%, and is 10.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.46% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $60.11M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.57% and -69.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -94.70% year-over-year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS), with 20.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 40.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.93M, and float is at 13.74M with Short Float at 8.92%. Institutions hold 40.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 1.73 million shares valued at $2.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the SNSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aisling Capital Management LP with 1.01 million shares valued at $2.01 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.69 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $0.86 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gullotta Tina, the company’s VP, Finance. SEC filings show that Gullotta Tina bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $1989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -18.86% down over the past 12 months. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is 42.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.