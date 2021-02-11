Will The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is 7.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.00 and a high of $972.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $864.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69% off its average median price target of $900.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.17% off the consensus price target high of $1016.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -235.38% lower than the price target low of $257.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $861.92, the stock is 6.82% and 1.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 51.62% off its SMA200. TTD registered 190.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $827.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $647.81.

The stock witnessed a 10.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.21%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 1310 employees, a market worth around $40.43B and $732.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 295.89 and Fwd P/E is 171.90. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 533.76% and -11.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.88 with sales reaching $292.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Top Institutional Holders

783 institutions hold shares in The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), with 318.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 77.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.58M, and float is at 41.63M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 76.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.78 million shares valued at $1.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.01% of the TTD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 3.44 million shares valued at $1.79 billion to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 2.85 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $1.99 billion.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 253 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 209 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Jeffrey Terry, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Green Jeffrey Terry sold 48,009 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $793.54 per share for a total of $38.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Green Jeffrey Terry (President and CEO) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $793.97 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Green Jeffrey Terry (President and CEO) disposed off 54,447 shares at an average price of $797.98 for $43.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading 93.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.