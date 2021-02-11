Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) is 27.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.92 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLDN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.65% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -51.74% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.11, the stock is 6.54% and 19.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85350.0 and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 68.04% off its SMA200. WLDN registered 50.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.99.

The stock witnessed a 10.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.71%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) has around 1451 employees, a market worth around $642.10M and $423.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.35. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.37% and -3.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willdan Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $57.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN), with 796.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.60% while institutional investors hold 89.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.99M, and float is at 11.28M with Short Float at 5.44%. Institutions hold 83.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 0.93 million shares valued at $23.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.67% of the WLDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.76 million shares valued at $31.89 million to account for 6.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 0.65 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $16.62 million, while Rice, Hall, James & Associates holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $15.1 million.

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHEN MICAH, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that CHEN MICAH sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $40.59 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7905.0 shares.

Willdan Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that CHEN MICAH (General Counsel) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11905.0 shares of the WLDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, WHITELAW PAUL MILTON (SVP, Business Development) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $39.84 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 15,933 shares of Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN).

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill International Inc. (HIL) that is trading -18.21% down over the past 12 months. Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) is 39.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.58.