X Financial (XYF) – The 29.8% Upside Potential Remains

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is 79.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XYF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.8% higher than the price target low of $5.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 41.34% and 52.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77133.0 and changing -6.77% at the moment leaves the stock 52.20% off its SMA200. XYF registered -22.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2128.

The stock witnessed a 48.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.19%, and is 51.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.99% over the week and 13.87% over the month.

X Financial (XYF) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $175.78M and $326.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.23% and -27.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

X Financial (XYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for X Financial (XYF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

X Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year.

X Financial (XYF) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in X Financial (XYF), with 139.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 1.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.54M, and float is at 6.75M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 1.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 0.32 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.87% of the XYF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.95% and valued at over $0.53 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.86% of the shares totaling 95114.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.