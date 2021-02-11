Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.62% Upside

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) is -13.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.33 and a high of $59.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $41.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.62% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.98, the stock is -9.41% and -16.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 1.32% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -15.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.21.

The stock witnessed a -27.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.22%, and is 9.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 325 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $25.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 101.57% and -30.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.22 with sales reaching $10.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.40% this year.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.85% while institutional investors hold 87.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.90M, and float is at 36.91M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 78.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.8 million shares valued at $321.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the ZYME Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.4 million shares valued at $205.0 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 1.72 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $80.06 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $79.58 million.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klompas Neil A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Klompas Neil A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $53.25 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9122.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Tehrani Ali (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $56.16 per share for $47736.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55511.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, HAUSMAN DIANA (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 6,032 shares at an average price of $55.12 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 3,718 shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 74.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.