3 Stocks To Watch: StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM),Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares are 7.67% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.16% or $1.95 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 44.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.25% and 13.12% over the month.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the STNE stock is a Positive, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 05, 2021. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the STNE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $92.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.08. The forecasts give the StoneCo Ltd. stock a price target range of $597.38 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $278.67. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.55% or 66.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.80% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.61, up 33.00% from $0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.06 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price was at $3.87 on Friday, with the gain of 3.09%. During the normal trading session its lowest price was $3.79 while the highest price of the stock was reached at $6.00. The firm market cap reached $331,033,099 along with 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG), on the other hand, is trading around $11.81 with a market cap of $512.15M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -59.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $234.97 million. This represented a -396.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $47.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $1.03 billion from $1.26 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $119.47 million while total current assets were at $183.75 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $258.65 million, significantly lower than the $269.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.32 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.74M shares after the latest sales, with 4.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.30% with a share float percentage of 32.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. with over 3.07 million shares worth more than $17.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2020, Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. held 6.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.07 million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.