500.com Limited (WBAI) Volatility At 23.79%, Should You Add A Position?

14 institutions hold shares in 500.com Limited (WBAI), with 9.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.56% while institutional investors hold 11.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.00M, and float is at 23.57M with Short Float at 9.46%. Institutions hold 9.01% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 million shares valued at $10.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the WBAI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.27 million shares valued at $0.81 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 39293.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $0.12 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 29176.0 with a market value of $87528.0.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) is 116.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $22.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $87.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.87% off the consensus price target high of $87.89 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.87% higher than the price target low of $87.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.45, the stock is 39.08% and 119.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 306.01% off its SMA200. WBAI registered 199.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 428.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.72.

The stock witnessed a 66.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 594.64%, and is 36.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.79% over the week and 15.86% over the month.

500.com Limited (WBAI) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $933.99M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 674.90% and -15.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.90%).

500.com Limited (WBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 500.com Limited (WBAI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

500.com Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $63.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year.

500.com Limited (WBAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -18.22% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.