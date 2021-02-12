A peek at 1st Source Corporation (SRCE): Who has invested in It?

193 institutions hold shares in 1st Source Corporation (SRCE), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.89% while institutional investors hold 83.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.55M, and float is at 22.29M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 73.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Source Bank with over 7.59 million shares valued at $305.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.70% of the SRCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.89 million shares valued at $58.42 million to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.26 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $50.84 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $31.11 million.

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE) is 6.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.07 and a high of $48.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRCE stock was last observed hovering at around $43.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.82% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.21% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.09, the stock is 2.85% and 5.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73474.0 and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 20.70% off its SMA200. SRCE registered -9.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.26.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.57%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) has around 1175 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $273.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.60 and Fwd P/E is 12.75. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.28% and -11.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1st Source Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $82.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIRMINGHAM MELODY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BIRMINGHAM MELODY bought 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $39.80 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4508.0 shares.

1st Source Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that BIRMINGHAM MELODY (Director) sold a total of 6,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $39.87 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 208.0 shares of the SRCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, SCHWABERO MARK D (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $33.16 for $33160.0. The insider now directly holds 12,546 shares of 1st Source Corporation (SRCE).

1st Source Corporation (SRCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -5.55% down over the past 12 months. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is 35.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.