A peek at AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who has invested in It?

940 institutions hold shares in AMETEK Inc. (AME), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 88.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 229.58M, and float is at 229.05M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 88.44% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.42 million shares valued at $2.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the AME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.33 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.41 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $1.38 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 9.35 million with a market value of $928.91 million.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is 0.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.82 and a high of $125.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $120.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $134.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.1% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.68% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.65, the stock is 3.57% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 18.56% off its SMA200. AME registered 19.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.14.

The stock witnessed a -1.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.47%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $28.02B and $4.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.23 and Fwd P/E is 26.07. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.91% and -3.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMETEK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTGOMERY THOMAS M, the company’s SR. VP. – COMPTROLLER. SEC filings show that MONTGOMERY THOMAS M sold 6,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $120.25 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20770.0 shares.

AMETEK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Burke William Joseph (Executive VP – CFO) sold a total of 18,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $118.60 per share for $2.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72259.0 shares of the AME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Burke William Joseph (Executive VP – CFO) disposed off 4,781 shares at an average price of $118.52 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 72,259 shares of AMETEK Inc. (AME).

AMETEK Inc. (AME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 12.94% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.