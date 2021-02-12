A peek at iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT): Who has invested in It?

196 institutions hold shares in iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.32% while institutional investors hold 166.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.10M, and float is at 62.05M with Short Float at 8.25%. Institutions hold 163.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 44.05 million shares valued at $357.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 77.45% of the IHRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 7.01 million shares valued at $91.01 million to account for 12.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.12 million shares representing 10.76% and valued at over $79.46 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $27.81 million.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is 14.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $18.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IHRT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -85.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.80, the stock is 5.52% and 12.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 51.68% off its SMA200. IHRT registered -16.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.25.

The stock witnessed a 7.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.26%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $3.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 106.47. Profit margin for the company is -61.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.39% and -19.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (113.10%).

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $900.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -201.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.30% in year-over-year returns.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PITTMAN ROBERT W, the company’s CEO and Director. SEC filings show that PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $10.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.